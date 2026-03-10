Makinde, Mohammed, Turaki, Wabara, Damagum, Others Present As PDP BoT Meets

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party met in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Tuesday.

The emergency meeting is taking place at the lodge of Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed.

Led by former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, the gathering has in attendance Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Tanimu Turaki, and Umar Damagum.

Others include ex-PDP Deputy National Chairman Bode George, former Information Minister Jerry Gana, former governor of Niger State Babangida Aliyu, and several prominent party members.

In his opening remarks, the BOT chairman, Adolphus Wabara, said that the judgement of the Court of Appeal on Monday is an opportunity for the PDP to begin again.

Earlier in the day, the Abdulrahman Mohamed-led caretaker committee of the PDP also had a briefing, describing the Court of Appeal judgement as a validation of his committee as the authentic leadership of the PDP.

According to him, with the judgement over, the committee is forging ahead with the convention plans, which have been scheduled for later this month.

Appeal Court Judgement

The court of appeal in Abuja has affirmed the judgment of a federal high court, which restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from conducting the national convention held on November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan.

Delivering judgment on Monday, a three-member panel of the appellate court dismissed an appeal filed by the PDP challenging the jurisdiction of the Abuja Federal High Court to entertain the suit.

Uchechukwu Onyemenam, who delivered the lead judgement, held that PDP violated the constitutional provisions for a convention.

Onyemenam agreed that no valid notice of the convention was served on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as required by law.

The appellate court also held that congresses were not held in more than 14 states, as provided by law, before the event.

Onyemenam held that the matter raised by those who filed the suit in the lower court should not be regarded as internal affairs of the party.

The court of appeal held that the federal high court was right in assuming jurisdiction and granting an order restraining INEC from accepting or recognising the outcome of the national convention.

“Non-compliance with the 1999 Constitution, Electoral Act 2022, and party Constitution and guidelines are at the heart of democratic governance, and compliance must be strictly enforced in the interest of democracy,” the court held.