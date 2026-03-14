Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Launch Missile Strike On US Forces At Saudi Base

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said late on Saturday they had launched a missile salvo at US forces stationed at a major base in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Kharj.

The Guards said the Prince Sultan Air Base was being used to equip “F-35 and F-16 fighter jets and is the storage place for fuel tankers”.

While there has been no immediate confirmation of the attack from Saudi Arabia, the kingdom’s defence ministry said earlier it intercepted six ballistic missiles headed towards Al-Kharj.

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Saudi Arabia has previously said it has intercepted missiles and drones launched at the base during the ongoing Middle East war.

Riyadh is a close ally of the United States and hosts a large number of its troops. It has repeatedly been attacked by Iran, including strikes on its massive oil industry, but has so far not deployed its military against the Islamic republic.

Saudi authorities have previously condemned Iran’s attacks on its Gulf neighbours as “reprehensible”.

AFP