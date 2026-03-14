Lagos Reintroduces Monthly Environmental Sanitation After 10 Years

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has flagged off the reintroduction of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise put on hold about ten years ago due to a court order on movement restriction.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu noted that the sanitation exercise will take place between 6.30 am and 8:30 am every last Saturday of the month, to keep the state clean.

He also urged residents not to litter their environment with waste until the day the PSP operator in their locality comes for pickups.

Sanwo-Olu also said movement will not be restricted, but the exercise will be enforced to achieve the desired result, emphasising that the culture of environmental responsibility was once embedded in the life of the people in the state.

“It reinforced a simple but important principle that a clean city depends not only on government systems, but on the discipline and cooperation of its residents.

“Today’s symbolic flag-off is therefore a renewed call to civic responsibility. It is an opportunity to revive the culture of environmental consciousness in our communities, this time driven by awareness, partnership, and voluntary participation.”

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The Governor emphasised that the government would continue to strengthen waste management systems, improve drainage infrastructure, and support environmental enforcement across the state.