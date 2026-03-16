Customs Seize ₦3.398bn Codeine Syrup In Lagos

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Area Command, have recorded yet another breakthrough in the war against illicit substances as the Command, in joint collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), intercepted two containers laden with 3,398 cartons of Codeine-containing Syrup carefully concealed in household utensils at the Apapa Port.

READ ALSO: Customs Intercepts Smuggled Goods Worth Over ₦1bn In Kano, Jigawa

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Isah Sulaiman, explained that cumulatively, the seizures had a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦3,398,000,000.00 only.

The details of the seizures are: a container No. MRKU 3816476 found to contain 1,700 cartons (170,000 bottles) of CSP Codeine concealed with 38 cartons of pearl plating insulated casserole/5′ Bullet Insulated Hotspot, and container No. TGBU 5399178 was found to contain 1,698 cartons (169,800 bottles) of CSP Codeine concealed with 36 cartons of pearl plating casserole.

Both containers have been converted to seizure in accordance with the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, as amended, Sulaiman said in a statement.

Speaking on the latest interception, the Customs Area Controller (CAC) Apapa Area Command, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, said the seizure served as a clear demonstration of the Command’s unwavering commitment to the directives and vision of the CGC.

“This fresh seizure, coming just five days after the CGC’s visit and strong warning to criminal elements, is a direct response to his charge on us. We are fully aligned with the Service’s intelligence-led enforcement strategy and will continue to make Apapa Port extremely hostile to smugglers and drug traffickers,” he stated.

He commended the NDLEA for its seamless collaboration and unwavering support in the successful interception of the 339,800 bottles.

Comptroller Oshoba maintained that the Apapa Area Command remains steadfast in its resolve to protect public health, safeguard national security, and facilitate only legitimate trade, in line with the CGC’s renewed emphasis on technology-driven operations and zero tolerance for smuggling activities.