France Ready To Join Hormuz Ship Escorts Once Situation ‘Calmer’

“We are not a party to the conflict and therefore France will never take part in operations to open or liberate the Strait of Hormuz in the current context,” Macron said.

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“However, we are convinced that once the situation becomes calmer… we are ready, alongside other nations, to take responsibility for an escort system.”

Trump has criticised the lukewarm response from allies who have pushed back on a possible mission to reopen the strait, through which normally passes a fifth of global crude oil supplies.

The US leader told the Financial Times on Sunday it would be “very bad” for the future of the NATO military alliance if its members refused to help.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said London was working with allies to craft a “viable” plan to reopen the strait but ruled out a NATO mission, while German officials also said it had been “clear at all times that this war is not a matter for NATO”.

Japan, Australia, Poland, Spain, Greece and Sweden also distanced themselves from military involvement in the Strait of Hormuz.

AFP