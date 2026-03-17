Missile Debris Kills One In Abu Dhabi As Iran Presses Gulf Attacks

Falling debris from missile interceptions killed one person on Tuesday in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi and injured two medical staff in Kuwait, authorities said, as Iran pressed its attacks against Gulf countries.

The oil-rich Gulf has borne the brunt of Iran’s reprisals for US-Israeli strikes that sparked the Middle East war, with Tehran targeting US assets but also civilian infrastructure.

In the UAE capital, debris fell in the Bani Yas area “following the interception of a ballistic missile by air defences”, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on X.

Pakistan’s embassy there later identified the victim as a Pakistani national, saying it was “saddened by the tragic loss”.

The day before, a Palestinian was killed on the edge of the city when a missile hit his car.

As well as hitting ports, airports, residential buildings, hotels and military sites around the region, Iran has also struck energy facilities across the hydrocarbon-rich Gulf.

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On the east coast of the UAE, the oil industrial zone of Fujairah was hit on Tuesday morning, sparking a fire but causing no injuries, local authorities said.

It was the second day in a row that the site was hit, with a source telling AFP on Monday that oil storage loading had been shut down by an attack.

In Kuwait, two medical staff were injured when shrapnel fell on an emergency medical centre where they were working, the health ministry said.

Two barrages of missiles were also launched at Qatar on Tuesday, with the Gulf state’s defence ministry saying it had intercepted the projectiles in two separate statements.

After the first salvo, the tiny, gas-rich country’s civil defence said it was dealing with a minor fire in an industrial area following the interception, with no injuries reported.

In nearby Dubai, an AFP journalist heard three explosions after a mobile phone alert warned residents of the Emirates’ most populous city to “immediately seek a safe place” due to “potential missile threats”.

Iran has fired more than 1,900 missiles and drones at the UAE, more than any other country targeted by Tehran since the start of the war.

Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, said this week that US bases in the Middle East had been used to launch air raids and that missiles had been fired from the UAE to strike Iran’s Kharg Island, though UAE officials have denied the claim.

AFP