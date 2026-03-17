NUPRC Shortlists Firms For 2025 Oil Block Auction

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission has announced completion of the pre-qualification process for applicants in the 2025 oil and gas licensing round.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Head of Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu, the commission noted that it has formally notified successful applicants, signalling the transition from screening to competitive bidding.

The milestone achieved on March 16, 2026, marks the completion of the initial screening phase conducted in accordance with the 2025 Licensing Round Guidelines, setting the stage for the next phase of the exercise.

Only applicants who scaled the pre-qualification hurdle would proceed to access the subsurface data required for bid preparation.

The notice read, “The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission wishes to inform the public that it has completed the pre-qualification stage of the 2025 Licensing Round and has notified successful pre-qualified applicants accordingly.

“This was done on March 16, 2026, in line with the 2025 Licensing Round Guidelines.

“With the pre-qualification stage now completed, the Commission will, from today, March 17, 2026, permit successful applicants to lease data in preparation for the technical and commercial bid submissions.”

Formally launched in December 2025, the oil licensing round followed approval by President Bola Tinubu as part of efforts to attract fresh investment into the country’s upstream petroleum sector.

The bid round offers 50 oil and gas blocks located across several sedimentary basins, including the Niger Delta, Anambra, Bida, Benue Trough, and Chad basins, to boost exploration activity, increase reserves, and support long-term crude production growth.

Upon completion of the pre-qualification stage, with the submission window which had closed on February 27, 2026, qualified companies are expected to proceed to the technical and commercial bidding phase. NUPRC noted that bids will be evaluated before final awards are announced.

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The Commission stressed that access to credible geological and geophysical data would be strictly controlled, underscoring its push for transparency and standardisation in the bid process.

The emphasis on paid data access reflects a deliberate shift by the Commission to ensure that only serious and technically capable investors proceed to the bidding stage, reducing speculative participation.

By insisting on evidence of data purchase before bid submission, the regulator is effectively filtering out unserious bidders while also boosting confidence in the integrity of the process.

The Commission directed interested stakeholders to its dedicated portal for further details, noting that all subsequent stages of the exercise would be conducted digitally to enhance efficiency and accountability.

“Please note, pre-qualified applicants are mandated to lease data only from the two data sources (as applicable) and upload evidence of payment as a prerequisite to the submission of bids,” the notice concluded.