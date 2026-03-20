×

Chuck Norris, Action Man Who Inspired Endless Memes

The martial arts expert-turned-actor starred in a slew of action films since his acting debut with a cameo in a 1968 Dean Martin film, "The Wrecking Crew."

By Nosakhale Akhimien
Updated March 20, 2026
Twitter
Actor Chuck Norris(L), e star of the US television show “Walker, Texas Ranger” works the crowd to campaign for US Republican Presidential candidate Texas Governor George W. Bush during a rally of approximately 7,000 people inside the City of Fresno Convention Center on October 30, 2000. Photo by PAUL J. RICHARDS / AFP

 

Chuck Norris, the US martial artist and Hollywood action star most famous for his role in “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died, his family said Friday.

He was 86.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” the family said in a statement on Instagram.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”

(FILES) Actor Chuck Norris speaks with the media during a press conference prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 6, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas.  (Photo by Jerry Markland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

 

US media reported Thursday that Norris had been hospitalised for an undisclosed condition while on the island of Kauai, several days after he celebrated his 86th birthday with a video of him boxing on social media and saying, “I don’t age. I level up.”

In the statement, the family said it would like to keep the details of his passing private, adding, “Please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.

The martial arts expert turned actor starred in a slew of action films since his acting debut with a cameo in a 1968 Dean Martin film, “The Wrecking Crew.”

Four years later, his epic fight with the kung-fu superstar Bruce Lee in “The Way of The Dragon” helped turn Norris into an icon on big and small screens alike.

(FILES) US actor Chuck Norris poses on November 27, 1985 in front of the poster for the movie “Invasion USA” at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris. (Photo by Pierre VERDY / AFP)

 

Big Screen Icon

 

It was a spell at an airbase in South Korea while serving as a young man in the US Air Force that gave Carlos Ray “Chuck” Norris the martial arts bug.

Acquiring a taste for tang soo do, a Korean martial art based on karate, would see Norris, born in Ryan, Oklahoma, on March 10, 1940, propel many an opponent to the mat — and himself to screen idol status.

His epic fight with martial arts superstar Bruce Lee in the classic 1972 kung-fu movie “The Way of The Dragon” — which ended up grossing 1,000 times its $130,000 budget — helped turn Norris into a big- and small-screen star.

Yet Norris, who idolised John Wayne as a child, became an actor as an afterthought.

 

(FILES) Republican Presidential hopeful and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee (L) jokes with US Actor Chuck Norris (C) and his wife, Gena O’Kelley, as he plays the guitar during a “Huck and Chuck” rally at the Val Air Ballroom in Des Moines, Iowa, January 1, 2008.  (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP)

 

He left the Air Force in 1962 and set up a martial arts studio in Los Angeles, finding his calling in teaching and delivering roundhouse kicks.

By 1967, with a US karate championship title earned at Madison Square Garden under his belt, Norris was the go-to instructor for celebrities like Steve McQueen, Priscilla Presley and Donny Osmond.

The success of “The Way of the Dragon” four years later prompted Norris to take acting classes.

A slew of leading roles in karate films followed, from a US commando in “Good Guys Wear Black”, an all-American riposte to a slew of Hong Kong action flicks harnessing Lee’s fame, to the action horror feature “Silent Rage”.

 

Chuck Norris v Superman

 

 

In 1983, he slipped into the role of a taciturn Texas ranger waging war against an arms dealer in “Lone Wolf McQuade”, which provided the template for the cult TV series “Walker, Texas Ranger”.

The show ran for eight seasons and spawned countless action-man jokes and memes, one being that Chuck Norris and Superman had a fight, with the loser (Superman) forced to wear their underpants on the outside.

 

 

(FILES) In a photo taken October 31, 2006 and released November 1, 2006 by the US military, US Marines and sailors from the California-based Regimental Combat Team 7 meet action-movie star Chuck Norris, at Al Asad air base in Al Anbar Province, West of Baghdad, Iraq. (Photo by Jim GOODWIN / US MARINE CORPS / AFP) / 

 

The success of the bearded, ass-kicking Ranger marked a stunning reversal of fortune for Norris, who grew up a shy, unathletic child, who “used to daydream about being strong…to beat up the bullies”.

An evangelical Christian, he was born into a family of three boys raised mainly by their Irish mother after her divorce from their alcoholic father.

He had two sons from his first marriage to his high school sweetheart, Dianne Holechek, which lasted 30 years, and a son and a daughter with his second wife, Gena O’Kelley.

(FILES) The Price is Right Game Show Host Bob Barker (L) poses with Actor Chuck Norris on June 26, 2004 in North Hollywood, California. Chuck Norris, the US martial artist and Hollywood action star most famous for his role in “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died, his family said on March 20, 2026. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

 

Norris also had a daughter from an affair during his first marriage.

A dyed-in-the-wool Republican, he urged his compatriots to vote out Barack Obama in 2012. A year later, he offered his bare-chested support to Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu in a video.

In 2017, he recovered from two cardiac arrests, then became mired in controversy two years later when he became the public face of arms company Glock, despite an epidemic of gun violence in the US.

 

 

(FILES) Actor Chuck Norris who stars in the television show “Walker Texas Ranger” and his wife arrive at the First International World Stunt Awards 20 May, 2001 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by FREDERIC BROWN / AFP)

 

(FILES) Cast member Chuck Norris arrives at the premiere of “The Expendables 2,” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood California August 15, 2012. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

 

 

In This Article:

More Stories

No related articles found