The efforts of security agents, vigilantes, and community leaders have yielded results as the two remaining Cocoa farmers abducted from the Cocos Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) have regained freedom.

It was learnt that a combined security team’s coordinated approach helped secure the release of the remaining two farmers who were kidnapped during a visit to the CRIN in Ibadan on Saturday.

It was also learnt that police were able to secure the arrest of the three suspected kidnappers in connection with the incident, barely 24 hours after.

It was not clear if any ransom was paid for their release, but reports have it that their abductors made demands.

READ ALSO: Two Remaining Kidnapped Cocoa Farmers Regain Freedom, Suspects Arrested

However, the Chairman of the Oluyole Local Government, Akeem Olatunji, who actively assisted in the search, confirmed in a telephone conversation that all the victims have been released.

He added that their release was made possible through the concerted efforts of the combined team of the police, the Directorate of State Services, Western Security Network, code named Amotekun, and Oluyole local vigilance group.

He stated that the rescue team had handed over the victims to the police.

Olatunji added that the team was coordinated by the Security Adviser to the Oyo state governor, CP Fatai Owoseni (retd).

The local government boss thanked the team for their concerted efforts, even as he assured residents of the area of his willingness to always collaborate with the relevant security agencies.

In a short statement, the Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Police Command, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, also confirmed that all four kidnapped cocoa farmers have regained freedom.