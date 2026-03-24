Three Killed, Many Displaced In Kebbi Communal Clash

A communal clash between Hausa and Fulani residents in the Alwasa community of the Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State has left three people dead and several others displaced.

The violence began following a disagreement between Hausa and Fulani youths over reckless motorcycle riding, which escalated into a confrontation.

During the clash, a Fulani youth allegedly stabbed a Hausa youth, triggering further violence.

Speaking during a visit by the Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, to assess the situation, the chairman of the Argungu Local Government, Sani Gulma, said the incident worsened after the suspect fled the scene.

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“After the suspect ran away, some Hausa youths launched a reprisal attack on a Fulani settlement, leading to the death of two persons and the displacement of many,” he said.

“Most of those killed were innocent and not directly involved in the conflict, yet they paid the ultimate price,” he added.

Governor Idris, while condoling with the affected community, condemned the violence and warned against further reprisals.

“I have directed security agencies to track down the individual who initiated this crisis. I assure you that justice will be served,” the governor stated.

He emphasised the long-standing peaceful coexistence between the two communities.

“Alwasa has enjoyed over 100 years of peaceful coexistence between the Hausa and the Fulani. We will not allow a few individuals to disrupt this harmony,” he said.

The governor also announced a donation of two million naira each to the families of the deceased as support.