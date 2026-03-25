UK Teenagers To Trial Social Media Bans, Digital Curfews

Hundreds of British teenagers will trial social media bans and time limits on apps as part of consultations over new measures to keep children safe online, the government announced Wednesday.

The pilot comes as the government seeks views from parents on whether to follow Australia and issue a blanket ban on social media for children under 16.

Three hundred youngsters aged 13 to 17 will try out different restrictions on social media use over six weeks to gauge the impact on their schoolwork, sleep and family life.

Some will have their social media apps disabled entirely, while others will have no access to them overnight, said the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

[ A young student uses her mobile phone at a public school in Planaltina

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A third group will have a one-hour-per-day cap on the most popular apps for teenagers, including Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat.

The results will be compared to a fourth set of children who will continue to receive unlimited access.

“We are determined to give young people the childhood they deserve and to prepare them for the future,” said technology minister Liz Kendall.

“These pilots will give us the evidence we need to take the next steps, informed by the experiences of families themselves.”

Australia in December became the first nation to prohibit people under the age of 16 from using immensely popular and profitable social media platforms.

Several other countries are considering similar bans, including France where lawmakers in January passed a bill that would prohibit use by under-15s, which still needs final approval.

The British government has launched a consultation on a potential Australia-style ban, which will also look at measures including age restrictions and banning addictive features like scrolling.

Earlier this month, British MPs struck down proposals by the upper House of Lords chamber to ban social media for under-16s while it awaits the outcome of the consultation, due to close on May 26.

British public figures including actor Hugh Grant have urged the government to back a prohibition, saying parents alone cannot counter social media harms.

But some experts warn restrictions could be easily circumvented and would rather that tech platforms focus on making their sites safer.

Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer has not ruled out a ban.