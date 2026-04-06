NIDCOM Secures Return Of Three Nigerians Stranded At South African Airport

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said three Nigerians who were stranded at a South African airport have been cleared and have departed the country.

A Sunday statement by the Commission noted that they are expected to arrive in Lagos on Monday morning.

“While we welcome their safe return”, NIDCOM linked the unfortunate incident to several core issues, including over-reliance on unregulated visa agents.

“These agents often collect applicants’ passport data pages and complete sections of the visa application particularly on purpose of visit, itinerary, accommodation, and ties to Nigeria without the full knowledge or approval of the travelers”, the statement read in part.

Consequently, the Commission noted that many applicants are unable to defend the information provided when questioned during immigration interviews, resulting in entry refusal.

“In this particular case, one of the individuals had previously posted insulting remarks about the South African government online.

“This had already placed him on their watchlist. When confronted at the port of entry, he was unable to defend or substantiate those statements, which further aggravated the situation”, the statement added.

NIDCOM advised Nigerian travelers to apply for visas directly or through only licensed and verifiable agents, never allow any third party to fill sections of their application without their full review and approval, and ensure every detail submitted is accurate.

READ ALSO: FG Raises 2026 Borrowing Plan By ₦11.31trn To ₦29.20trn

Other advisories include ensuring that they can personally explain and defend their information during any immigration interview and being mindful of their digital footprint.

“Immigration authorities, routinely conduct social media checks. Derogatory or inflammatory posts [about other countries or your home country] can lead to secondary screening or visa denial.

“Always travel with genuine, well-documented reasons for your visit and carry all necessary supporting evidence”, the statement added.

NIDCOM assured that it would continue to monitor the situation and engage the relevant South African authorities to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

“We strongly urge all Nigerians planning international travel to exercise due diligence. Responsible preparation protects not only the individual but also Nigeria’s reputation.”