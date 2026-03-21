Nigerian Mum, Two Children Killed In US Road Accident, NiDCOM Boss Mourns

A Nigerian mother, Nihinloluwa Agoro, and her two children, Temiloluwa and Isaac, have died in a devastating road accident in Fort Bend County, Texas, the United States.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday, March 15, as the family travelled to church. The cause of the accident could not be ascertained at the time of filing this reports.

But in a statement on Saturday, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, expressed profound grief over their death.

“This sudden loss is painful and tragic for any family,” she said in a statement by NiDCOM’s spokesman, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

She described the loss as “heartbreaking for any family, especially during what should have been an ordinary journey,” and extended her “deepest sympathy” to the Agoro family.

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PRESS STATEMENT DABIRI-EREWA SYMPATHISES WITH THE AGORO FAMILY OVER TRAGIC ROAD CRASH IN TEXAS *Abuja, March 20, 2026*: Advertisement Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), is deeply saddened by the death of Nihinloluwa Agoro and her children,… pic.twitter.com/BzTbRXQhN6 — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) March 20, 2026

The NiDCOM boss prayed for the repose of the deceased and comfort for those grieving, wishing a speedy recovery to anyone injured in the crash.

‎ Dabiri-Erewa equally called for caution on the roads to prevent such tragedies, saying she stands with the Nigerian community in Texas and the US in general, who were affected by this loss.