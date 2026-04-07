PDP Urges INEC Chairman To Address Alleged Land, Cash Gifts To Officials

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, to clarify allegations that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, distributed land and cash to senior officials of the commission.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the party referenced reports claiming that Mohammed Kudu Haruna, Supervising National Commissioner for the FCT, acknowledged receiving a land allocation.

The PDP said the development raises serious concerns, suggesting it lends weight to ongoing claims of a “land-for-favour” arrangement allegedly aimed at influencing key institutions.

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The party questioned why such benefits were reportedly extended to officials in election-related agencies, while workers in other essential sectors, such as healthcare, education, and security, have not received similar consideration despite the nature of their duties.

It called on the INEC chairman to publicly respond to the allegations involving senior officials, including claims that he may also have benefited, warning that the controversy could further weaken public confidence in the electoral body.

According to the PDP, the commission must urgently provide clarity on the matter and uphold the highest standards of transparency and neutrality in both its conduct and public communication.

The statement reads: “Last week, the news media was awash with stories of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, @GovWike offering land and cash gifts to senior staff of the Commission. Later, another news item surfaced wherein Mr. Mohammed Kudu Haruna, who is the Supervising National Commissioner for the FCT, was quoted to have admitted the land gift.

“This news is very disturbing and worrisome and seems to connect the dots in the land-for-favour scenario currently being widely speculated as the strategy for institutional capture of the Minister. It is curious that these land gifts are given to officials in agencies critical to elections, whereas there are other officials in critical development sectors, like healthcare professionals, teachers, and even security officials-whose duties demand that they live in the capital city. We have not heard of any land allocation to these people, obviously because they are not directly related to the election process.

“We hereby demand that the National Chairman of INEC comes clean on these allegations against his top officials, and even himself, as he has also been alleged to be a beneficiary. These stories, at a time like this, deepen the erosion of public trust in an electoral umpire with a legacy of stained credibility. Therefore, the Commission should, as a matter of urgency and priority, inform the public of the true situation regarding this matter.

“The Commission must remember at all times that it must strive to be, like Caesar’s wife, above board, and ensure that transparency and impartiality are not just watchwords but are obvious in both its words and actions.”