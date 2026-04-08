Nigeria To Face Jamaica, India, Zimbabwe In Unity Cup

Nigeria are set to defend their Unity Cup crown against India, Jamaica, and Zimbabwe when the competition begins this summer.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the fixtures for the four-nation tournament on Wednesday.

This year’s edition of the Unity Cup, last won by Nigeria in 2025, will be played at Charlton Athletic’s The Valley stadium in South London from May 26 to 30, 2026.

Coach Eric Chelle’s side are to face Zimbabwe in a high-stakes African heavyweight clash on May 26 in the Unity Cup, which celebrates Afrocentric and global diaspora communities.

The game is a rematch of the two sides’ 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches between the Super Eagles and the Warriors.

On the same day, India and Jamaica will battle it out in the second semi-final.

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Winners of both matches will play the final on May 30 in a day that is expected to “deliver the same electric mix of entertainment and culture that defined the 2025 event”.

Reacting to the release of the fixtures for the Unity Cup, the NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau, described the tournament as “another opportunity to see the Super Eagles compete at the highly exciting and entertaining” event.

“As perennial champions, the Super Eagles will look to retain their title again this summer, even as they will not underrate the other participating teams, viz India, Jamaica, and Zimbabwe. The tournament promises to be explosive, and that is the setting in which the Super Eagles thrive best,” Gusau said.

The games come as teams intensify preparations for the 2026 World Cup, which Nigeria failed to qualify for.

Nigeria lost out to DR Congo in the African play-offs, marking the second time the Super Eagles won’t be at the World Cup.

At the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Super Eagles finished third in Morocco, ensuring they left the North African country as one of the medallists.