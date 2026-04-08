Rivers ADC Proceeds With Congresses Despite National Litigations

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State says it will proceed with its scheduled ward, local government and state congresses despite ongoing litigations at the national level that have triggered protests in parts of the country.

The State Chairman of the party, Ambassador Leader Sampson, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, noting that the decision follows directives from the party’s national leadership led by David Mark.

According to him, the Rivers State chapter remains united, with no faction within its structure, and is fully prepared to conduct the congresses across the state.

“We are acting on the directive of our national leadership, and we have the mandate to proceed with our congresses,” he said.

Party executives from the state and various local government areas gathered at the party secretariat for final preparations ahead of the exercise, which is expected to take place across more than 6,000 units.

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The chairman maintained that the party has complied with all legal and procedural requirements, including notifying the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) within the stipulated timeframe.

He also dismissed concerns over the ongoing litigations, insisting that the party is operating within the law.

“There is no division within the ADC in Rivers State; we remain united at all levels. We are all united under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and Sen. David Mark,” he added.

On the party’s absence in the recent by-election in Rivers State, the ADC chairman accused INEC of deliberately excluding the party from participating in the process.

“That was a deliberate attempt by INEC to exclude us from the democratic process,” he said.

He further alleged that the electoral body is interfering in the internal affairs of the party, warning that such actions could undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

“We cannot allow INEC to undermine or disrupt democracy in Nigeria,” he stated.

The party also criticised the administration of Bola Tinubu, alleging attempts to weaken opposition parties, while maintaining that the ADC remains a viable political alternative.

“The ADC remains a credible alternative, and we are committed to strengthening our structure across Rivers State,” he said.

Meanwhile, party leaders from various local government areas expressed readiness for the exercise, assuring members of a peaceful and credible process.

The ward and local government congresses are scheduled for April 9, while the state congress is expected to hold on April 11.