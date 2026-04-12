Ex-Presidential Aspirant Hayatu-Deen Dumps PDP For ADC 

Former presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing growing concerns over insecurity, economic hardship, and what he described as a shrinking democratic space in Nigeria.

Hayatu-Deen announced his defection in a statement issued on Sunday, saying his decision was driven by the need to align with a political platform capable of delivering meaningful change.

“Like many of you, I want a safer, more prosperous future for Nigeria, but the nation faces fundamental problems that are being ignored,” he said.

He recalled that his initial entry into politics in 2022, when he contested as a PDP presidential aspirant, was motivated by a desire to contribute to national development in what he described as a “wide-open democratic space”.

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However, he noted that the expectations of Nigerians had since been met with “bitter disappointment”.

“This is why I have taken the decision to join the ADC, which I know is the vehicle for change,” he stated.

The former banker said Nigerians were increasingly demanding a government focused on addressing key challenges, including insecurity, the rising cost of living, and unemployment.

“Every day I hear from people across Nigeria that they want a government that is focused on fixing the problems and delivering a safer and more prosperous future for their families.

“Aspirational Nigerians want a steady, calm and credible government alternative that will tackle insecurity, reduce the cost of living, and foster job creation,” he said.

Hayatu-Deen also raised concerns about Nigeria’s democracy, warning that the space for opposition and dissent was narrowing.

“I am also deeply concerned about the increasing shrinkage of our democratic space. Voices are being stifled, institutions are under strain, and the space for credible opposition and real choice is being systematically closed. Democracy must offer Nigerians genuine options,” he added.

Pledging his commitment to the ADC, he said he would work towards the party’s success in the next general election.

“From this day onwards until the 2027 elections, I will campaign relentlessly as a party member to help the ADC win the elections and deliver the better future Nigeria desperately deserves,” he said.

Hayatu-Deen, the former chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, previously contested the PDP presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 elections but later withdrew from the race, citing concerns about the monetisation of the process.