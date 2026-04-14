Lagos Goes Digital With Housing Planning Permit

The Lagos State Government has formally migrated from analogue and semi-digital processing of planning permits for property owners in the State.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on E-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Abiodun, in a press statement.

He said, “Lagos State has entered the dawn of a new era in digital processing of Planning Permissions, Authorisations to Commence Construction Works, Stage Certification, amongst other services”. Under the leadership of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, we are actively transitioning from legacy, manual systems toward a highly efficient, transparent, and scalable digital framework.

“We are phasing out the old to make way for the new”, Olajide said, adding that there is a need to formally address the public on the massive strides the State has made with the Electronic Physical Planning Process System, popularly known as EPPPS, and other key pillars of operation in the e-GIS and Urban Development Office.

“Meanwhile, the State Government has achieved 100% training and retraining of personnel, 100% Computer Systems deployment across all districts of LASPPPA and LASBCA, and 100% internet deployment across all district offices too. The infrastructure is fully ready, tested, and running, “he said.

He revealed that the full automation of its planning permit process commenced on April 1, 2026, stressing that this signifies that the manual processing of physical planning permits has been completely discontinued and outlawed in Lagos State.

However, he noted that anyone processing planning permits manually from the stated date is engaging in an illegal activity and that all applications must now go through the EPPPS platform exclusively.

The special Adviser added that once one receives planning approvals via EPPPS, the journey is not over.

The person should immediately apply for their authorisation to commence construction works and stage certifications through the EPPPS platform, amongst other services, adding that there will be a task force to monitor compliance with this activity.

While updating citizens on other developments on urban development and land administration in the State, Olajide said the state government has introduced CAP to further strengthen LASBCA’s capability in ensuring strict building development compliance.

According to him, CAP is a strategic public-private partnership that allows accredited private professionals to work alongside LASBCA in monitoring building projects. “This helps us ensure strict compliance with the state’s building codes. It will drastically reduce the risk of building collapses while accelerating project delivery. It is a win for safety, a win for the construction industry, and a win for Lagosians”.

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The Lagos State Government, in the journey of moving from the built environment to land administration, has actively decentralised its services to ease the burden on citizens, announcing that the e-GIS Regional Office in Ikeja has officially commenced operations.

In his words, “This is a dedicated, customer-facing hub designed specifically to handle your digitised land administration activities. Citizens will no longer need to travel all the way to Alausa for every land-related inquiry. The Ikeja office is fully equipped to serve residents efficiently at the grassroots level, as the Government is assuring that the remaining divisional offices across the state will also commence operations very soon”.

“Previously, the processing of Mortgage Consent was a tedious journey involving about 29 manual steps, which took an unending number of days. We are happy to announce that with this integrated digital solution, we have reduced it to just eight steps.

“This marks the dawn of a new era in service delivery in Lagos State. We are systematically phasing out old processes to deliver immediate benefits for the Citizens, Government, and Financial Institutions,” Olajide concluded.