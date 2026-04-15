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Uber Ramps Up Robotaxis Push With $10bn Commitment

These deals put Uber ‌on ⁠track to invest more than $2.5 billion in equity stakes and spend over $7.5 billion on robotaxi fleets in the next few years.

By Channels Television
Updated April 15, 2026
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In this file photo taken on May 08, 2019 in this pan zoom image, an Uber logo is seen outside the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, California. Nearly 6,000 instances of sexual assault, including more than 450 cases of rape, were reported to Uber in the United States in 2017 and 2018, the ride-sharing company said in a report on safety

 

Breaking from its asset-light “gig economy” business model to avoid disruption from robotaxis, Uber has committed more than $10 ​billion to buying thousands of autonomous vehicles ‌and taking stakes in their developers, according to ​the Financial Times on Wednesday.

​Uber is positioning itself as a marketplace for ​multiple robotaxi operators, and has partnered across much of the autonomous vehicle industry, including with Baidu, Rivian, and Lucid, and ​has outlined plans to launch robotaxi services in ​at least 28 cities by 2028.

Interest ​in ⁠driverless taxis has surged in recent months after years of missed promises, with artificial intelligence and tech ⁠partnerships ​offering hopes of solving complex ​traffic scenarios faster and mitigating high costs.

 

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Citing their ​calculations based ​on analyst ⁠estimates and people familiar with Uber’s deals, the deals put Uber ‌on ⁠track to invest more than $2.5 billion in equity stakes and spend over $7.5 billion on robotaxi fleets in the next few years, FT reported.

The agreements are contingent on ​its partners hitting certain deployment milestones.

 

 

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