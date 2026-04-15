Uber Ramps Up Robotaxis Push With $10bn Commitment

Breaking from its asset-light “gig economy” business model to avoid disruption from robotaxis, Uber has committed more than $10 ​billion to buying thousands of autonomous vehicles ‌and taking stakes in their developers, according to ​the Financial Times on Wednesday.

​Uber is positioning itself as a marketplace for ​multiple robotaxi operators, and has partnered across much of the autonomous vehicle industry, including with Baidu, Rivian, and Lucid, and ​has outlined plans to launch robotaxi services in ​at least 28 cities by 2028.

Interest ​in ⁠driverless taxis has surged in recent months after years of missed promises, with artificial intelligence and tech ⁠partnerships ​offering hopes of solving complex ​traffic scenarios faster and mitigating high costs.

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Citing their ​calculations based ​on analyst ⁠estimates and people familiar with Uber’s deals, the deals put Uber ‌on ⁠track to invest more than $2.5 billion in equity stakes and spend over $7.5 billion on robotaxi fleets in the next few years, FT reported.

The agreements are contingent on ​its partners hitting certain deployment milestones.