Osun Poll: INEC Shifts Campaign Deadline To August 13

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjusted the campaign timeline for the Osun State governorship election, fixing August 13, 2026, as the new date marking the end of political campaigns.

INEC said the change became necessary following the earlier decision to move the election date from August 8 to August 15, 2026.

In a statement issued on Thursday, National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Mohammed Haruna, recalled that the commission had, on February 26, 2026, released a revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election, which included shifting the Osun governorship poll by one week.

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“As a result of this adjustment, the last day for political parties’ campaigns in the state is now midnight on Thursday, August 13, 2026, in line with Section 98(1) of the Electoral Act 2026, which provides that campaigns shall end 24 hours prior to election day,” the statement said.

Haruna urged political parties, candidates and other stakeholders to strictly comply with the revised schedule.

He added that INEC remains committed to conducting free, fair, credible and inclusive elections across the country.