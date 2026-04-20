APC Fixes May 15 For Presidential Primary, Pegs Expression Of Interest, Nomination Forms At ₦100m

The APC has fixed May 15 to 16, 2026 for its presidential primary election as part of activities for the 2027 general elections.

The timetable was released by the party and includes screening, appeals, and primaries for all elective offices.

The party also pegged the cost of expression of interest and nomination forms for the presidency at ₦100 million. Governorship aspirants will pay ₦50 million, while the senate and other positions also have different fee structures.

APC says the process is aimed at ensuring transparent and credible primaries in line with electoral guidelines.