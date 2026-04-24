Katsina Advances Plans for New Oncology Centre to Tackle Regional Cancer Burden

Katsina State has reached a technical milestone in its bid to establish an Advanced Imaging and Cancer Hospital, a project aimed at providing much-needed diagnostic and radiotherapy services to the region.

The facility, currently under construction, is being developed by Submed Nigeria Limited. While still a work in progress, the centre is designed to house advanced medical technology from Siemens Healthineers, including MRI and PET-CT scanners. If completed as planned, these tools will facilitate “real-time” diagnosis, allowing clinicians to move patients more efficiently from initial screening to precision treatment.

During a technical engagement at the Government House on Thursday, Governor Dikko Radda emphasised that the project is a strategic effort to address the high cost and lack of access to cancer care. “It is unacceptable that people die from preventable causes simply because they cannot afford basic healthcare services,” he stated, noting that the goal is to keep these specialised services within reach of the average citizen.

The project also aims to introduce adaptive radiotherapy systems through a partnership with Varian. According to Varian official Ekta Jhala, this technology would allow for more accurate targeting of tumours, preserving healthy tissue—a standard of care that remains scarce across the country.

However, the government acknowledged that infrastructure alone is not a “magic bullet.” State officials have pledged to prioritise the continuous training of healthcare professionals to ensure the centre can be managed effectively once operational. The project remains a central part of a broader reform intended to link primary and secondary health centres into a functional network, ultimately aiming to reduce the number of Nigerians who currently travel abroad for oncology services.

Oncology Landscape: Major Cancer Centres in Nigeria

While the Katsina project represents a significant future addition, several established “Centres of Excellence” and teaching hospitals currently provide comprehensive oncology services across Nigeria.

Facility Location Key Capabilities & Infrastructure ABUTH Zaria Kaduna State A federally funded Cancer Centre of Excellence. Features a dedicated Chemotherapy Suite, working MRI, and extensive wards for long-term admissions. It is a major hub for research and clinical trials in West Africa. Kano Cancer Treatment Centre Kano State Equipped with modern CT and MRI scanners. Focuses on integrated imaging and radiology for treatment planning. It provides a structured patient journey from diagnosis to management. National Hospital Abuja FCT Houses a sophisticated Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy department. It features high-capacity radiotherapy units, chemotherapy rooms, and a comprehensive palliative care system. Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna State Recently expanded its clinical oncology services. It offers MRI, chemotherapy, and haematology clinics for patients with leukaemias and other blood-related cancers.

National Reference Centres

NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre (Lagos): Widely considered the most advanced comprehensive centre in the country. It features three linear accelerators, a high-dose brachytherapy unit, a fully equipped chemotherapy suite, and dedicated support groups for survivors.

University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan: A pioneer in Nigerian oncology with established palliative care units and robust survivor support networks.

What Makes a Complete Oncology Centre?

For a facility like the one in Katsina to match these established hubs, it must integrate the following: