Transcorp Power Approves ₦41.2bn Dividend For Shareholders

Transcorp Power Plc has approved a N41.2 billion dividend for shareholders as disclosed at its 13th Annual General Meeting held in Abuja.

The total payout comprises an interim dividend of N11 billion, representing N1.50 per share paid in August 2025, and a final dividend of N30 billion, equivalent to N4 per share.

The company reported revenue of N398.27 billion for 2025, up from N305.94 billion recorded in the 2024 financial year, and shareholders also approved the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Chairman of Transcorp Power Plc, Emmanuel Nnorom, said the performance was driven by capacity expansion, including the commissioning of an additional 100 megawatts, which increased available capacity.

He added that the company also reduced its loan obligations during the year, strengthening its financial position.

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While reflecting on the result, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ikenga, said it sustained operational performance despite transmission constraints.

He noted that efforts are ongoing to improve power evacuation and strengthen transmission infrastructure.

Some shareholders, however, raised concerns over vandalism of grid infrastructure and called for stronger protection of critical assets.