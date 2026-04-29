5kg Cooking Gas Price Hits ₦7,655 In March

The average cost of a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas surged in March 2026, hitting N7,655.73, while a 12.5kg cylinder climbed to N19,652.83.

This is according to the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) latest Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Price Watch.

March’s cooking gas data comes amid heightened global economic uncertainty driven by geopolitical tensions.

NBS data shows the average price to refill a 5kg cylinder increased by 12.60% month-on-month from N6,799.18 in February to N7,655.73 in March 2026. On a year-on-year basis, the price rose 4.55% from N7,322.49 recorded in March 2025.

Kaduna recorded the highest average refill price for 5kg cylinders at N9,212.21, Lagos followed at N8,909.73, while Taraba posted N8,802.78.

Bauchi recorded the lowest average price at N6,295.40, followed by Osun at N6,457.35 and Ondo at N6,598.10.

Zonal analysis showed the North-West recorded the highest average 5kg refill price at N8,137.81, followed by the North-East at N7,890.53, while the South-South posted the lowest average at N7,300.95.

The ongoing Middle East tensions have pushed oil prices higher, increasing inflation concerns globally.

Instability around the Strait of Hormuz—a key route for global oil shipments—has intensified supply fears.

Rising energy prices typically translate into higher fuel and transportation costs across economies.

Historically, such tensions have triggered inflation spikes in emerging markets, including Nigeria.

For 12.5kg cylinders, NBS noted that the average refill price rose even faster, climbing 15.62% month-on-month from N16,997.94 in February to N19,652.83 in March. Compared with March 2025, prices increased by 6.48% from N18,456.24.

Nasarawa recorded the highest average 12.5kg refill price at N23,418.12.

Kaduna followed at N23,030.52, while Akwa Ibom recorded N22,816.74.

Bauchi had the lowest average price at N15,738.50, followed by Osun at N16,143.38 and Ondo at N16,495.25.

Regionally, the North-West recorded the highest average 12.5kg refill price at N20,701.66, while the South-East posted the lowest at N18,432.63.

READ ALSO: NNPC Hikes Nigerian Crude Prices As Nations Reap Gains From Iran War

The report shows households faced sharper energy costs during the month, with refill prices rising by double digits compared to February, adding further pressure to living costs.

The data highlights continued inflationary pressure in the domestic energy market, as cooking gas prices rise alongside broader increases in transport and food-related expenses.