Tax: NRS Launches Rev360 In Fresh Move On Collection Enhancement

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) on Thursday announced the official go-live of Rev360, its next-generation tax administration platform.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the NRS management on Thursday, titled “Nigeria Revenue Service Launches Rev360, Marking Transition to Tax Administration 3.0.”

According to the update, the platform will be implemented in phases, beginning with medium and emerging taxpayers, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Nigeria’s tax system.

As the NRS is transitioning from manual and digitised processes to a fully integrated, intelligent, and taxpayer-centric system, it explained that Rev360 builds on previous advancements in digital tax administration and introduces a more seamless, transparent, and efficient approach to managing tax obligations.

Commenting on the significance of the launch, the Executive Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, stated: “Rev360 reflects the Service’s commitment to building a tax system that works seamlessly for every Nigerian, strengthens trust in public institutions, and supports the growth of our economy.

“This is about creating a future where tax administration is not a burden, but an enabler of national development.”

The NRS added that it successfully completed a comprehensive nationwide readiness programme designed to prepare stakeholders across the tax ecosystem ahead of the go-live.

The Service noted that the aforementioned efforts are aimed at ensuring that taxpayers, consultants, and all users of the platform are not only aware of Rev360 but are also fully prepared and supported in its use.

However, the Service added that “the transition to Rev360 will be implemented in phases, beginning with medium and emerging taxpayers, and subsequently extending to government and large taxpayers, ensuring a structured and effective rollout.”

“The platform is expected to improve compliance, strengthen revenue administration, and enhance the overall taxpayer experience,” the Service added.

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The NRS maintained that, with the go-live of Rev360, it is committed to continuous improvement, innovation, and leadership in tax administration.

The Service has set an ambitious revenue target of N40.7 trillion for 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal position.

The target represents a 44% increase from the N28.29 trillion collected in 2025.