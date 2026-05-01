[VIDEO] Enterprise, Business Only Way To Develop Nigeria, Africa — Reel Fruit CEO

Affiong Williams has said that enterprise and business are the only ways to develop Nigeria and Africa, fast-track growth, and lift the continent out of poverty.

The Chief Executive Officer of Reel Fruit said this on Friday at the 2026 edition of The Platform Nigeria, held in Lagos to commemorate Workers’ Day.

She stated that the country needs builders with long-term plans who have the capacity to create businesses that will continue to deliver results and yield benefits in the future.

More to follow…