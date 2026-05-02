Air Peace Clarifies Gatwick–Lagos Flight Disruption

Air Peace Limited has explained the circumstances surrounding the disruption of its London Gatwick–Lagos service on May 1, 2026.

In a statement issued by its management via its official X handle on Saturday, the airline said a circulating social media video alleging that passengers were left stranded without communication or care “does not accurately reflect the full circumstances surrounding the disruption.”

It insisted that passengers were not abandoned and that safety considerations informed its actions.

According to the airline, the flight was affected by a bird strike, a situation it described as a “recognised force majeure event in aviation,” which required the aircraft to be grounded immediately for safety checks.

“The affected flight experienced a bird strike necessitating the immediate grounding of the aircraft for comprehensive safety inspections in line with global aviation standards,” the airline said, stressing that “safety is not negotiable, and under no circumstance would we operate an aircraft without the required safety clearance.”

Air Peace maintained that passengers were informed promptly about the incident and subsequent cancellation.

“Affected passengers were promptly informed of the incident and the cancellation of the service,” it said, adding that arrangements were made for their comfort, including hotel accommodation at the Hilton London Gatwick.

The airline, however, acknowledged operational challenges that delayed some aspects of passenger handling, particularly baggage retrieval.

“We encountered additional operational constraints, including airport congestion and delays from ground handling services responsible for baggage retrieval,” it explained.

It further clarified that baggage handling falls outside the airline’s direct control.

“Baggage handling at international airports is managed by designated ground handling companies and as such, Air Peace does not exercise direct control over these processes,” the statement read.

Rejecting claims that passengers were abandoned, the airline said communication was maintained throughout the disruption.

“At no point were passengers abandoned. Communication was maintained with all affected passengers, and every effort was made to ensure their welfare,” it said, noting that all passengers were offered accommodation, while arrangements were being finalised to deploy another aircraft.

The airline also expressed concern over what it described as criticism of its handling of the incident.

“We find the ongoing negative hounding of our airline over a safety-driven, force majeure incident to be shocking and unwarranted,” it stated, adding that the flight captain provided timely updates to passengers.

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While acknowledging the inconvenience caused, Air Peace appealed for understanding.

“We recognise that aviation disruptions can be distressing, however, aviation operations are not ‘plug and play,’” it said, citing the involvement of multiple stakeholders and strict safety protocols.

The airline said it “remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety, comfort, and overall well-being of our passengers” and pledged to continue reviewing its processes to improve service during unforeseen disruptions.