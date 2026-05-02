Ebonyi APC Stakeholders Adopt Consensus Candidacy For All Elective Positions

Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi State chapter, have adopted consensus candidates for all elective positions ahead of the 2027 general elections, effectively ruling out contests across constituencies.

Governor Francis Nwifuru announced the decision shortly after a stakeholders’ consultative meeting in his office at the Government House, Ochudo Centenary City, in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

He described the move as a product of extensive engagement within the party, noting that the meeting was convened to deliberate on key party issues and to chart a unified course towards the next general elections.

“As the leader of the party, we convened a meeting of stakeholders and deliberated on issues concerning our party,” the governor said. “The outcome reflected a collective agreement among members.”

Governor Nwifuru had convened an enlarged stakeholders consultative meeting across all senatorial districts of Ebonyi State.

The event was billed to unanimously adopt candidates that will fly various tickets of the party for the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate.

During the meeting, some constituencies stepped down due to the inability to reach a consensus.

READ ALSO: ADC Best Platform To Rescue Nigeria Ahead Of 2027, Says Osunbor

On Friday at the Governor’s Office in an enlarged meeting comprising former governors, former deputy governors, former and serving members of the National Assembly, former and serving principal officers of the State House of Assembly, former ministers and ambassadors, the leaders lauded the governor’s foresight in resolving envisaged political crises.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, former President of the Senate Pius Anyim stated that the consensus arrangement followed wide-ranging consultations initiated by the governor.

“As stakeholders of the party, we convened a meeting with our stakeholders who are members of our party following the earlier meeting on Tuesday, April 28, 2026,” he said.

“For the first time in the history of the state, stakeholders, electorates, and party members were fully involved in selecting those who will fly the party’s flag.

“Today’s meeting has been very productive, as every stakeholder agreed this is the best way to run a party.”

“There is no constituency in Ebonyi State that will be contested, as all issues regarding consensus have been adopted.”

He announced that the stakeholders urged the governor to sustain his governance strategy, which aligns with global democratic ideals.