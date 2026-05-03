APC Announces Gwamna As Gombe Gov Candidate For 2027 Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State has announced Jamilu Gwamna as its consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

The decision was reached at an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting presided over by the party leader and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi APC Stakeholders Adopt Consensus Candidacy For All Elective Positions

At the meeting, party stakeholders also ratified consensus candidates for the state’s three senatorial districts, six House of Representatives seats, and all 24 State House of Assembly constituencies.

The session drew participation from governorship, National Assembly, and state Assembly aspirants, members of the State Working Committee, party elders, and other key stakeholders.

Also in attendance were North-East zonal officials, and other senior party figures.

According to party sources, the adoption of consensus candidates followed extensive consultations led by Governor Yahaya.

The process involved senior party leaders, members, aspirants, and grassroots stakeholders, with the aim of strengthening internal cohesion, reducing disputes, and presenting a united front ahead of the 2027 elections.

The development is seen as a continuation of a series of strategic engagements previously convened by the governor to consolidate party unity and reinforce the APC’s structure across the state.

Those adopted as candidates for the Senate are DCP Mohammed Deba, who will represent Gombe Central; Jerry Damara for Gombe South, while Governor Yahaya is listed for Gombe North.

For the House of Representatives, Usman Kumo was adopted for Akko Federal Constituency, Inuwa Garba for Yamaltu/Deba, and Ali J. C. for Balanga/Billiri.

Others are Fatima Bello for Kaltungo/Shongom, Saddam Bello for Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye, and Jamilu Shabewa for Dukku/Nafada.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Director-General of Press Affairs, Government House, Ismaila Misilli.