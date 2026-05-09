Sahara Foundation Takes Recycling Hub To Ojodu

Reinforcing its commitment to expanding community access to sustainable waste management solutions, Sahara Group Foundation, the social impact vehicle of global energy and infrastructure conglomerate Sahara Group, has commissioned its 18th and 19th Sahara Go Recycling Hubs in Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State.

The Sahara Go Recycling Initiative promotes responsible waste management by diverting recyclable waste from landfills, improving resource recovery, and creating income opportunities for households through structured waste-to-wealth solutions.

A statement by the company noted that the commissioning of the two hubs in a single day marks another milestone in the Foundation’s drive to advance environmental sustainability while empowering communities through inclusive development initiatives.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Director, Sahara Group Foundation, Chidilim Menakaya, described the launch as a reflection of the Foundation’s continued investment in practical, community-focused solutions that deliver long-term environmental and socio-economic impact.

“The commissioning of these Sahara Go Recycling Hubs in Ojodu reflects our commitment to creating sustainable ecosystems that empower communities,” she said.

“By bringing structured recycling solutions closer to residents, we are not only promoting environmental responsibility but also creating opportunities for households to derive economic value from recycling activities.

“Beyond waste management, this initiative demonstrates how collaborative action can unlock livelihoods, strengthen local resilience, and contribute to building sustainable societies through EXTRApreneurship.”

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The commissioning ceremony was attended by representatives of Sahara Group and Sahara Group Foundation, officials of Ojodu LCDA, community leaders, partners, volunteers, and residents, highlighting strong stakeholder collaboration and community support for the initiative.

Speaking at the event, Chief of Staff Olaide Bello, representing the Executive Chairman of Ojodu LCDA, David Olusegun Odunmbaku, commended Sahara Group Foundation for its continued investment in environmental sustainability initiatives and underscored the importance of collaborative action in addressing waste management challenges in rapidly growing urban communities.

“This Recycling Hub is both timely and impactful for the people of Ojodu LCDA, particularly because of its strategic location within the community,” he said.

“The initiative aligns strongly with our sustainability and development priorities by transforming waste into valuable resources, reducing environmental impact, supporting climate action, and creating livelihood opportunities for residents.

“It represents a practical model for how communities can drive environmental responsibility while advancing inclusive economic growth.”

Reiterating the Foundation’s broader sustainability vision, Menakaya noted that the Sahara Go Recycling Initiative continues to demonstrate the transformative power of collective action in building cleaner, more resilient communities.

“Through collaboration, innovation, and community participation, we are driving long-term environmental impact while improving livelihoods and strengthening community ownership of sustainable practices,” she added.