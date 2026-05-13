Woman Allegedly Sets Co-Wife, Two Children Ablaze In Kano

Residents of the Hotoro area of Kano were left in shock after a woman (name withheld) allegedly set her co-wife and two children ablaze.

The incident occurred late on Monday night in the Mai Allo area of Hotoro.

The victims (name withheld), a woman aged 28, and her two children, 7 and 3, are currently receiving treatment at National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala, and Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

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Their father, (name withheld), who also sustained burns while attempting to rescue them, is currently undergoing treatment.

A relative of the victims told Channels Television that the family received a distress call at about 3 a.m.

“We were informed that my sister, her husband, and the children had been set ablaze by her co-wife,” he said.

Sa’ad said her sister (the woman) had spent less than two weeks in her matrimonial home before the attack.

“She is about 28 years old. The children are from her previous marriage. They are stepchildren to the husband, who works as a tricycle rider,” he added.

Residents described the incident as disturbing and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

“We are shocked by what happened. This kind of violence has no place in our community,” one resident said.

The suspect is currently in police custody at the Mariri Police Division.

As of the time of filing this report, the Kano State Police Command had not issued an official statement on the incident.