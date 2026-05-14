Arteta Seeks Arsenal Goal Spree For Premier League Title Cushion

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to put relegated Burnley to the sword in emphatic fashion on Monday as they close in on a first Premier League title for 22 years.

Arteta’s men are two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City with two games to go after a controversial VAR call ruled out a late West Ham equaliser against Arsenal last weekend.

But City are one goal ahead on goal difference and could still snatch the title if Arsenal slip up against Burnley or away to Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s side on paper have a tougher run-in as they travel to Bournemouth, who are chasing Champions League qualification, before hosting Aston Villa.

“First of all, we have to earn the right to win the game. To make a difference with more goals, even better,” Arteta told reporters on Thursday.

“We had a really tough match against West Ham. We managed to win it and it was a great feeling, but we know ideally that scoring goals is going to be important.”

Arsenal defender Ben White suffered a knee injury against West Ham that is set to end his season and likely ruin his chances of playing for England at the World Cup.

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Arteta’s first-choice right-back Jurrien Timber has also been sidelined in recent weeks.

Timber is unlikely to play again in the Premier League this season but Arteta is hoping he could be fit to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30.

“He’s such an important player for us, we all know that, and he’s doing everything he possibly can to help the team in any capacity,” said Arteta of Timber.

“We know his leadership, his quality and how much the team needs him and he’s trying everything he can.

“There is a chance (he could play this season) but how big that chance is, I cannot tell you. He is going to do everything he can to make that chance as big as possible and that’s the challenge ahead.”

AFP