Rivers APC Disqualifies Ex-Deputy Governor Banigo, Others From Senate Race

The political intrigues between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike appear to have taken a new twist as the Rivers All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial screening committee announced the non-clearance of former deputy governor and current Rivers West Senator Ipalibo Harry-Banigo.

The notice of non-clearance was contained in a statement and document released by the Rivers APC state publicity secretary, Chibike Ikenga, on Sunday.

In the document, the APC screened a total of eight aspirants for the three senatorial districts, out of whom four were cleared, while the other four were not cleared.

Among those cleared are known allies of the FCT minister, such as Felix Obuah from Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni in the Rivers West senatorial district and the incumbent senator from Rivers East, Allwell Onyeso, as well as Barry Mwara and Osarosaka Ebenezer, both from Rivers South East.

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Among the four not cleared were former Asari-Toru council chairman and current director of energy security at the office of the national security adviser, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, and an ally of the FCT Minister, oil tycoon and former APC presidential aspirant Tein Jack-Rich.

Former secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tamunaabo Danagogo, also failed to scale through the screening process. The most surprising of all is former Rivers State deputy governor and serving Rivers West senator, Ipalibo Banigo.

Though Banigo is believed to be sympathetic to Governor Fubara, she has largely stayed away from the political drama in the state, refusing to be drawn into any battles and refraining from public comments. No reason was given for the non-clearance of the aforementioned aspirants.

This latest development is believed to signal a hammer blow to the political structure of the governor, as all of his supporters have been screened out and will not be contesting any election in Rivers State.