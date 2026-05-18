Aliero, Abdullahi, Gajere Emerge As APC Senatorial Candidates In Kebbi

Incumbent Senator representing Kebbi Central, Muhammad Aliero, has been affirmed as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Gajere, a newcomer to elective politics, was affirmed following the resignation of the incumbent senator, Garba Musa Maidoki, from the party.

Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, who represents Kebbi North, also secured the party’s ticket to seek another term after he was affirmed as the consensus candidate during the senatorial primary held in Argungu on Monday.

In Kebbi South, retired Major-General Jafar Gajere emerged as the APC consensus candidate for the Senate seat in Zuru.

The three candidates emerged through a consensus arrangement facilitated by Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris as the ruling party conducted its nationwide senatorial primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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At the affirmation event for Kebbi Central, held at Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, the Chairman of the Affirmation Committee and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Attahiru Maccido, asked delegates to ratify Aliero’s candidacy through a voice vote.

The delegates responded with overwhelming approval, formally affirming the former governor as the APC candidate for Kebbi Central.

Prominent party leaders and stakeholders attended the event, including Governor Idris; Kebbi APC Chairman Abubakar Kana Zuru; and the APC House of Representatives candidate for the Jega/Aliero/Gwandu Federal Constituency, retired Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ahmad Jafar Jega.

Speaking to journalists after the exercise, Senator Aliero pledged to represent his constituents with renewed commitment.

He stressed the importance of addressing insecurity across the state, describing security as the bedrock of meaningful development.

Aliero also commended Governor Idris for providing material and logistical support to security agencies, saying the intervention had strengthened their operational effectiveness.

The senator expressed confidence in the APC’s electoral prospects in Kebbi State, stating that the party remains united and well-positioned to record a sweeping victory in the 2027 elections.

He added that the APC leadership in the state remains committed to improving the welfare and living conditions of residents.

The APC senatorial primaries were held across the country on Monday, following the party’s House of Representatives primaries conducted over the weekend.

The internal elections have featured a number of significant developments nationwide, including the disqualification of several aspirants, strategic withdrawals by contenders, and pockets of localised political tension in some states as the party finalises its candidates for the next general elections.