APC Senate Primary: Suspected Thugs Disrupt Voting With Gunshots In Ondo

There was panic in Ondo State on Monday after suspected thugs reportedly disrupted the All Progressives Congress senatorial primary election in Akure by firing gunshots into the air.

The incident occurred at Ward 5 on Oke-Lisa/Amudipe Street in Akure South Local Government Area, where delegates had gathered to vote in the party’s primary election ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Witnesses said the sound of sporadic gunfire caused widespread fear, with the noise reverberating across parts of the state capital and prompting many residents to initially suspect an armed robbery attack.

Delegates who had lined up to cast their votes fled the venue in confusion as they sought safety.

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The disturbance also triggered anxiety in nearby schools. Parents and guardians rushed to Ebenezer Primary School and St Peter A/C Primary School to withdraw their children and wards following the gunshots.

Among those reportedly present at the venue was Adeniyi Adegbonmire, the senator representing Ondo Central and one of the aspirants in the primary. He was said to have left the scene hurriedly to avoid possible harm.

As of the time of filing this report, there were no confirmed reports of injuries or arrests in connection with the shooting in Akure, and party officials had yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

The Senate primaries followed the APC House of Representatives primaries, which concluded over the weekend between May 16 and 17, triggering massive internal political shaking and shock defeats for incumbent lawmakers across the country.