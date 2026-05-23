Eid-el-Kabir: Ram Prices Soar In Kebbi Markets

As Muslims begin preparations for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the prices of rams have increased sharply in Kebbi State, forcing many prospective buyers to delay purchases despite the availability of the animals in major markets.

A visit by Channels Television to some livestock markets across the state showed that they were well stocked with rams, although patronage remained low due to the high prices.

At Ambursa and Kalgo markets, small-sized rams were sold between N100,000 and N200,000, while medium-sized rams ranged from N300,000 to N500,000.

Bigger rams were sold for between N600,000 and N1 million, depending on the breed and size.

Some residents described the prices as unaffordable compared to previous years, despite the availability of the animals.

One of the buyers, Ibrahim Sulaiman, who was seen negotiating the price of a ram at Ambursa market, expressed concern over the rising cost of the animals.

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“The prices are too high this year. We are hoping they will come down as Sallah approaches because many families cannot afford to buy now,” he said.

Another customer at Kalgo market, Umar Aliero, a civil servant, said he had postponed buying a ram because of the prevailing economic situation.

“There are many responsibilities ahead of the celebration. Buying a ram at the current price is difficult for many families,” he said.

A livestock dealer at Ambursa market, Sale Unabale, attributed the hike in prices to the high cost of transportation, feeding, and insecurity affecting livestock supply routes in northern Nigeria and neighbouring states.

“Transport fares and the cost of feeding the animals have increased significantly. Insecurity on some routes is also affecting supply, and all these contribute to the high prices of rams,” he explained.

He added that temporary ram markets had emerged in several parts of Birnin Kebbi as traders intensified efforts to attract buyers.

According to him, the increasing cost of maintaining the animals has also contributed to the rise in prices.

Already, some ram sellers have started moving around residential areas with rams in search of customers, while others display the animals in front of homes, shops, and along major roads in the state capital.