Nigeria, UAE’s Non-Oil Trade Hit $5bn In 2025

Non-oil trade between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) increased to $5 billion in 2025.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant on Communication and New Media to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Magnus Eze, on Sunday, noted the increase, quoting the Ambassador of the UAE to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, during a visit to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, in Abuja.

The ambassador said non-oil trade between both countries increased from $4.3 billion in 2024 to $5 billion in 2025, reflecting growing economic cooperation and business activities.

He added that the volume of trade could rise to about $8 billion by 2027, if the current pace of engagement was sustained.

He also noted that the First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB, would soon commence operations in Lagos, a development expected to further strengthen business and investment ties between both countries.

The envoy further informed the minister that Etihad Airways would begin operations to Abuja later this year.

Speaking on visa challenges, he said issues affecting Nigerian travellers had been significantly addressed, adding that Nigerians no longer faced visa rejections when applying to visit the UAE.

He disclosed that more than 15,000 Nigerians travelled to the UAE within the last year, following the easing of visa restrictions.

Al-Shamsi also said the UAE remained committed to supporting Nigeria in the fight against terrorism, noting that his country has issued at least eight statements condemning terrorist attacks in Nigeria.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for the ambassador to deliver a letter of congratulations from the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Odumegwu-Ojukwu on her appointment as Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

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Speaking during the meeting, Odumegwu-Ojukwu expressed satisfaction with the progress made in resolving visa-related concerns between both countries.

The minister said: “I am happy to say that a lot of the issues raised when I was minister of state for foreign affairs, have been resolved in less than a year, especially regarding visas.

“In addition, you have been able to move the non-oil trade volume between both countries from $4.3billion in 2024 to over $5billion in 2025. This shows your commitment and unrelenting effort in deepening our bilateral relations.”

The minister also noted that both countries were working towards the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which they recently signed.

According to her, the agreement will strengthen economic ties between both nations and create opportunities for businesses, professionals, and workers.

She said Nigeria remained committed to creating an enabling environment for foreign direct investment, including investments from UAE-based sovereign wealth funds and private sector entities.