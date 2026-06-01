Police Rescue Three Kidnapped Herders, Recover 245 Rustled Cattle In Kaduna

The police in Kaduna State have thwarted two separate cattle-rustling operations in Igabi and Hunkuyi Local Government Areas of the state, leading to the recovery of 245 stolen cattle and the rescue of kidnapped herders.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mansir Hassan.

DSP Hassan said armed bandits invaded a Fulani settlement on the outskirts of Ruby village in Igabi Local Government Area in the early hours of Sunday, May 31, 2026.

The bandits reportedly tied up three cattle herders and several guards before making away with a large herd of cattle.

The incident, according to the statement, was reported by the Chairman of Miyetti Allah in Igabi Local Government Area, prompting the Divisional Police Officer of Rigachikun Division to mobilise police operatives alongside Miyetti Allah vigilantes and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force.

The joint security team launched a coordinated pursuit, alerting neighbouring communities and mounting pressure on the fleeing suspects. Unable to withstand the intense chase, the bandits abandoned the stolen cattle and escaped into nearby bushes.

Police said more than 200 cattle were recovered unharmed, while efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing bandits.

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In a separate operation, police in Hunkuyi Division acted on intelligence regarding another cattle-rustling incident. Investigators traced the stolen animals to a bush area at Hawan Mai Mashi along the Zaria-Kano Expressway.

A combined team of police operatives and personnel of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service was dispatched to the location.

Upon sighting the security team, the armed suspects reportedly opened fire, leading to a gun battle. The operatives responded with superior firepower, forcing the bandits to flee, with some believed to have sustained gunshot injuries.

“All rustled cattle found at the scene were recovered.”

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, has commended the collaboration between security agencies, vigilante groups and local communities, describing the successful operations as a testament to the effectiveness of intelligence sharing and community-based policing.

He urged residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information, assuring them of the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives, property and livestock across Kaduna State.