FCT General Hospitals Get Modern Vein-Finding Devices

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has provided 48 vein finders and accompanying accessories for distribution to the 14 SHFs under the Hospitals Management Board (HMB).

Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, in a statement on Wednesday, quoted the Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), Dolapo Fasawe, as saying that the equipment, which she described as “very essential to health-care delivery”, was provided through the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

She said the advanced medical devices were aimed at improving patient care by enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of venous access procedures.

“Vein finders assist healthcare professionals in locating veins for intravenous (IV) cannulation and insertion, facilitating blood sample collection (venipuncture), reducing multiple needle attempts, and improving access to veins in patients with difficult venous anatomy, particularly children, elderly persons, and obese patients.

READ ALSO: Women Shouldn’t Be Shamed For Fertility Struggles – Chimamanda

These machines will make it easy to access a patient’s vein in a quick, painless manner. It will also make it possible for newly trained doctors to set up intravenous access without multiple needle pricks, especially for children, thereby making hospital visits less traumatic for patients.

The devices will also help assess superficial vein patterns and contribute to greater clinical efficiency and accuracy.

As part of the distribution exercise, a practical training session was conducted for representatives and relevant healthcare personnel from the beneficiary hospitals. The training focused on the proper handling, application, operation, and maintenance of the vein finders and their accessories to ensure optimal utilisation, sustainability, and maximum benefit to patients.

In addition, an in-house practical training was conducted for the representatives and relevant healthcare personnel to enhance their knowledge and capacity in the operation, application, maintenance, and safe handling of the equipment, ensuring effective deployment and long-term sustainability across all beneficiary facilities.

The initiative underscores the commitment of the FCT Administration, under Wike, to equipping healthcare facilities with modern technologies that enhance service delivery, improve patient experience, and support healthcare professionals in providing quality care.