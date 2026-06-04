Police Arrest Suspect Over False Security Alert, Fake News In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command says it has arrested one Johnson Elleh for allegedly producing and circulating a misleading video falsely alleging kidnapping and banditry activities along the Owode-Idiroko axis of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, revealed this in a statement issued and made available to journalists in the state capital.

He said that upon receipt of the viral video, the command immediately subjected its contents to scrutiny and commenced a swift investigation to verify the claims contained therein.

“Findings revealed that the video was false, misleading, and deliberately designed to create fear, panic, and anxiety among members of the public,” he said.

The Public Relations Officer informed that extensive investigation and verification further established that there was no kidnapping or banditry incident as portrayed in the video within the Owode-Idiroko axis or its environs.

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“Further investigation revealed that the suspect was featured in the video and was subsequently identified by detectives, leading to his arrest.”

He explained that preliminary findings indicate that the suspect deliberately fabricated and circulated the false narrative for attention and content creation purposes.

“His actions were capable of causing unnecessary public alarm, disrupting social order, and undermining public confidence in the security architecture of the state.”

“During the course of the investigation, the suspect reportedly confessed to intentionally creating and disseminating the misleading content to generate online engagement and public reaction.”

While he said that the investigation is ongoing, he, however, maintained that the suspect will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

“The Ogun State Police Command strongly condemns the deliberate spread of fake news, false security alerts, and other forms of misinformation capable of causing fear, panic, and confusion among law-abiding citizens.

“The Command hereby issues a stern warning to individuals and groups engaged in the creation, publication, recirculation, or dissemination of unverified security-related information that such acts constitute a threat to public peace and security and will attract the full weight of the law.

“The Command will continue to identify, arrest, investigate, and prosecute all persons found culpable, irrespective of status or motive.

“The Command acknowledges the concerns of residents who may have been alarmed by the misleading video and wishes to reassure the public that Ogun State remains safe, peaceful, and secure. Residents are encouraged to remain calm, continue their lawful activities without fear, and rely solely on verified information disseminated through official channels.

“The Command remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting lives and property and maintaining public order across the state,” he concluded.