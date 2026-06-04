Bandits Abduct Seven Students In Zamfara

Armed bandits on Wednesday abducted seven students on the outskirts of the Low-Cost Area in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The attack occurred at about 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday when the assailants stormed the students’ residences and whisked away the victims to an unknown destination.

According to the Zamfara State Police Command, one of the abducted students managed to escape from captivity and has since been reunited with the authorities.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, said joint police tactical teams and military personnel attached to Operation Fansar Yamma were immediately deployed to the area following reports of the attack.

However, the bandits had fled before the arrival of security operatives.

He explained that security forces have since intensified search-and-rescue operations aimed at securing the safe release of the remaining abducted students and apprehending those responsible for the attack.

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The police spokesperson urged members of the public to remain calm and support security agencies with credible information that could assist ongoing operations.

The Command assured residents that every effort is being made to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and promised to provide further updates as developments unfold.