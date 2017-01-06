Buhari To Attend Inauguration Of Ghana’s President Elect

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday attend the inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra.

The President will join other Heads of State and Government to witness the swearing-in of the President-elect and Vice President–elect, Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, President Buhari congratulated Ghanaians on the peaceful elections and orderly transfer of power, from an incumbent government to an opposition candidate.

He commended the out-going President John Dramani Mahama for his maturity and statesmanship.

The President will return to Abuja at the end of the inauguration ceremonies.