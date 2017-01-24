Rain, Thunderstorm Kill One, Leave Two In Critical Condition In Port-Harcourt

Channels Television
Updated January 24, 2017

port-harcourt-rainstormTragedy struck on Monday evening in Port-Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, when a heavy rain with thunderstorm brought down at least two masts, destroyed bill boards and some roofs in Ikoku Mile 1 community.

A sixteen year old girl, who was said to be with her mother, was killed.

While two others, including the coach of the Community Football team were left with broken skulls and are currently battling for survival at the hospital.rainstrom-in-port-harcourt

The acting Managing Director of the Rivers State Signage and Advertising Agency, Chukwudi Dimkpa, told Channels Television that, “the state government was currently conducting integrity test on poles and bill boards”.

“Those found to have failed to obtain government approvals or to do maintenance will be made to face sanctions,” Chukwudi said.


