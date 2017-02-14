Kim Jong Un’s Brother Killed At Malaysian Airport

Half brother to North Korean Leader, Kim Jong Un, has been killed in an attack in Malaysia.

Kim Jong Nam, who was the older half-brother of Kim Jong Un; was known to have spent most of his time outside of North Korea.

Media in South Korea say he had been poisoned at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, by two women, as he waited for a flight to Macau.

According to the reports, he suddenly fell ill and died on his way to hospital. The women, believed to be North Korean operatives, are still at large.

Once seen as a likely successor to Kim Jong Un’s father, Kim Jong Nam was thought to have fallen out of favour with his father, when he tried to enter Japan, using a false passport.

He had told officials that he was planning to visit Tokyo Disneyland.

Having lost out on becoming his father’s successor in 2011, Jong-Nam maintained a low profile, spending most of his time overseas in Macau, Singapore and China.