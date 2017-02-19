NEMA: About 50 Disasters Recorded In Lagos, Ogun

Emergency agencies in Lagos and Ogun states say they have attended to about 50 different disasters between Friday and Sunday.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), one of the disasters which occurred on Sunday was the fire outbreak at Rida National Plastic Company in Oshodi area of Lagos State.

Other cases include the fire outbreak at CMS Bookshops in Lagos, a car explosion in Abeokuta and a wild bush fire at Ipokia area of Ogun State, all on Saturday.

NEMA said that five deaths have been recorded so far in all the incidents.

The agency has appealed to Nigerians to be safety conscious and guide against unsafe practices as the new phase of dry season sets in.

Parents and schools have also been advised to educate children and the elderly about basic safe actions.