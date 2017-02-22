Sheriff To Reopen PDP Secretariat After Nine Months

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, is set to take over the party’s secretariat next week.

This is coming months after the national secretariat was sealed by the police in May 2016, when the leadership tussle of the PDP started.

Sheriff, told journalists in Abuja that he has perfected all legal documents required for the reopening of the secretariat.

He also stated that the party’s convention committee is working toward conducting a national convention that would elect principal officers soon.

After a long leadership tussle that shook the party, a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, on February 17, 2017, declared Senator Sheriff as the party’s national chairman.

The court ruled that the caretaker committee headed by Senator Ahmed Makarfi is illegal and cannot act on behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lead Judge, B. A. Sanga, in his judgement said that due process was not followed in the decision by the PDP convention to dissolve the Ali Modu Sheriff-led chairmanship and hence should be disregarded.

Meanwhile, the Chairman has described the court’s judgement as a victory for all, stating that the interest of the party supersedes his office as the National Chairman and is willing to relinquish the position for the party to move forward.