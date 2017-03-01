Senate Commences Screening Of Walter Onnoghen

Justice Walter Onnoghen is currently facing the senate as hearing has commenced to confirm him as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, had announced that the upper chamber will screen the Acting Chief Justice on Wednesday, March 1.

Senator Saraki made the announcement at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday morning.

Justice Onnoghen has been in acting capacity since November 10, 2016 when President Muhammadu Buhari okayed him for the position, following the retirement of Mahmud Mohammed.

Acting President, Yemi Oshinbajo, had sent his name to the senate for confirmation as Chief Justice Of Nigeria on February 8, just two days before the expiration of his three –month acting tenure.

Also, The National Judicial Council (NJC), had extended Mr Onnoghen’s tenure by another three months on the grounds that it may have been impossible for the Senate, which was on recess at the time, to reconvene and screen Onnoghen before the expiration date of his tenure.

The initial delay by President Buhari to send his name to the Senate had been trailed by criticism and condemnation, with some alleging ethnic bias as the reason for the president’s “seeming reluctance”.

The nomination was however contained in the presidency’s twitter handle saying: “Hon. Justice W.S. Onnoghen’s name has been sent to the Senate for confirmation as the next CJN.”

Justice Onnoghen has been a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria since 2005.

If confirmed by the Upper Legislative Chamber, he would be the first CJN from the southern part of the country in about 30 years.