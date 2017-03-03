Malaysia Frees North Korean Detainee Over Kim’s Death

The Police in Malaysia have released the only North Korean arrested in connection with the death of Kim Jong-Nam.

Officials said there was insufficient evidence to charge Ri Jong Chol, but he would be deported over immigration offences.

Nearly three weeks after the killing, Malaysia condemned the use of powerful VX nerve agent in the attack.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was “greatly concerned” the nerve agent could have endangered the public.

Mr Kim, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader, Kim Jong-Un, died on February 13 at an airport in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.