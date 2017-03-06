Japanese Govt. Partners Nigeria On Border Security

The Japanese government has reaffirmed its commitment to assisting the Nigerian government in strengthening its border security and also enhancing constant border patrol.

To this end, the Japanese government is committing 500 thousand dollars towards Nigeria’s border monitoring.

Nigerian and Japanese government officials met at Nfum border at Etung Local Government Area of Cross River state.

One of the Japanese officials told Journalists that in the last two years, the government had trained law enforcement officials in different workshops and on various techniques such as how to patrol the borders, how to interview suspects of crime, how to do proper arrests under the rule of law and respect to human rights among others.

She further stated that with the increase in crime rate across borders, the need for improved security approach has become imperative, which is the reason for the partnership.

“We find that since crime is so much evolving, and we have so many different forms of crime nowadays and organised crime, law enforcement officials need constant upgrading of their skills to be able to detect this crime, investigate them and be able to prosecute them”.