Ile Ife Crisis: Security Operatives Commence Evacuation Of Hausas

Security operatives have commenced evacuation of thousands of Hausas who have been displaced, owing to the crisis that broke out around the Sabo area of Ile Ife, Osun state.

The communal clash that engulfed many lives and homes was said to have occurred after an altercation between a Yoruba woman and a Hausa man on Tuesday.

Heavy presence of security operatives is said to be around the Sabo and Obalufon areas, which appears to still be in tension as the Hausas claim they can no longer stay here for safety of their lives.

At the Ile Ife area police command where a make shift camp was put up for the school children, men and women who were evacuated their for safety, some are receiving treatments from sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Some of the victims who spoke to Channels Television said they have no homes to return to, as many also lamented over the loss of their loved ones to the fracas.

Meanwhile, the police is yet to say anything on the issue while the governor, Rauf Aregbesola is yet to visit the scene of the crisis.